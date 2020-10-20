IPL 2020: Sandeep Patil slams Super Overs - Tie is a good result!

Had Sandeep Patil been playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he would have been the ideal batsman to send in a Super Over scenario.

But the former India batsman, coach and chief selector is no fan of the tie-breaker, which was used thrice on Sunday (once in the KKR v Sunrisers game and twice after the Mumbai Indians-Kings XI Punjab clash in Dubai ended in a tie).

Sandeep Patil advocated sharing of points and didn't even want to see the Super Over used in the knockout rounds of the tournament, including the final. "A tie is a good result. Both sides tried their best so both should benefit. You don't do justice to the entire team in one over. Playing two guys against two is just not on. After all, cricket is a game of 11 players per side," India's 1983 World Cup-winning team member told mid-day on Monday.



Mumbai Indians' Quinton de Kock is surrounded by KXIP players during the first of two Super Overs at Dubai on Sunday. Pic: BCCI/IPL

The purist in Patil came through when he stressed: "As a true cricketer—and I may be absolutely wrong—I would say if there is a tie, teams should share points. Don't we always still remember the two tied Tests in history? Look at the interest those two wonderful games of cricket still create."

How do the authorities determine the winner in knockout games? "The team that lose lesser number of wickets should progress," he replied. And if both teams are equal in terms of wickets lost, Patil suggested, quotient..."like we have in the Kanga League [number of runs scored divided by the number of wickets lost till the concerned match]." This may not be sweet music to the ears of those who argue that sometimes batsmen, as part of strategy, may throw their wickets away if they are struggling just to get in another man who could do a better job.

Patil, though, reckoned the players won't have a problem with sharing points. "Players may actually welcome it. Those who have been on the losing side of the Super Over, will embrace the change because what's the use of playing 40 overs and then see the match result hinge on two overs? Super Over is actually an anti-climax to the proceedings in this thrill-a-minute format. It's an unfair way to determine the winner," he remarked.

