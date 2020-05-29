IPL: Dhoni's meeting with CSK team before 2008 final was just 2 minutes, reveals Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel recalls his time at CSK during the 2008 campaign on a special watch-along of the final on Star Sports’ show IPL Finals. He said, “Team meetings used to last for 2 minutes. In the 2008 final, the CSK team meeting led by Dhoni lasted for 2 minutes and I am sure it lasted for 2 minutes in 2019 also. Dhoni was always clear in what he wanted from his players. I learned a lot in 2008 from watching players like Hussey, Fleming, and Hayden, how they get ready for big matches and how they prepare.”

“IPL has changed a lot. There are more tactics, analytics and strategies. We used to aim for 30 to 36 runs in the last 5 overs of batting. Now scoring 50 to 60 runs in the last five overs of the first innings is the new normal.”

“Dhoni was always clear about his team combinations and the role each player had to play in the squad.”

“The RR team in the 2008 season played like a group of 11 players. It was never a team of individuals and that is why we took them seriously. They were never the underdogs.”

Watch Chennai Super Kings bag their first IPL crown in 2008 on the Star Sports network on Friday, May 29th from 3 PM IST.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news