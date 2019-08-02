IPL: Former India physio Patrick Farhart joins Delhi Capitals

cricket

Patrick Farhart, whose fruitful tenure with the Indian team ended with the World Cup 2019, has also worked for Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Patrick Farhart during a training session with Virat Kohli when he used to work for the Indian team.

Former Indian cricket team's physiotherapist Patrick Farhart joined IPL team led by Shreyas Iyer' Delhi Capitals on a three-year contract on Friday.

Patrick Farhart, whose successful tenure with the Indian cricket team ended with the World Cup 2019, has also worked for Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in the IPL in the past.

"I am delighted to be working in the Indian Premier League again. Delhi Capitals is a team that has made some very positive changes in its setup over the last couple of years, and the result is there to see in the side's third place finish in the 2019 season," said Farhart, an Australian of Lebanese heritage.

We are delighted to welcome Patrick Farhart to the #DC family! ð¤©ð



Patrick, former physio of Indian Men’s national team, joins us as ‘Head Physio’.#ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/hsZ45VSGu4 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 2, 2019

Farhart worked with the Indian team for four years before deciding to part ways.

"It's an absolute honour for all of us at Delhi Capitals to have Patrick on board with us," said Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra.

"There is no doubt that he is among the best in the business. Patrick not only has an enviable body of work, but he also commands a tremendous amount of respect among cricketers. I am absolutely confident that our players will benefit hugely from Patrick's presence," he added.

Patrick Farhart along with Shankar Basu quit ended their duties with the Indian cricket team as soon the Team India's campaign ended post the World Cup 2019.

Due to voluntarily quitting the Indian team duties, Patrick Farhart was deemed ineligible to re-apply for the post with the national side.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates