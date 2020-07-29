Is home automation the newest lifestyle trend?

Technology has come to define human interaction in most spaces, homes are no exception. Increasing IoT-based (The internet of things) home automation is a trend catching on fast even in Indian homes. After years of social, economic and political change, technology is the forerunner of a complete transformation. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning are now creating a new ecosystem of constant engagement and consumption, believes Neeraj Bahl, MD & CEO, BSH Home Appliances.



What experts call 'smart homes' are on the rise, with automation being seen across not just home security and access, but even simpler day-to-day operations like lighting, temperature and entertainment. For consumers who prefer ease and tech-enabled convenience, smart equipment and connected devices can completely alter their home design.



"The future of tech is about creating human-robot interaction and that requires a different set of skills. The end-game in these technologies is interfacing and communicating with consumers to help and support them, and doing so seamlessly," Bahl told IANSlife. Globally, BSH has invested in an AI-Based Kitchen Assistant Chefling.



According to Dinesh Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, Panasonic Life Solutions India, the Covid pandemic has increased the overall consciousness about health, hygiene and safety. "This has a spin off demand for automation in the residential and commercial spaces. In this period, people of all ages are more exposed to technology of various kinds; for communication, for entertainment, for learning, for buying groceries etc and use of automation products is no longer perceived to be scary and complex," he told IANSlife.



The brand has a range of wired and wireless home automation products with app based and voice based control. Their unified platform MirAIe enables an integration and remote control of lighting, fans, audio systems, air-conditioners, refrigerator etc through app and voice. In accordance with the new normal, many home automation products also help maintain social distancing and ensure almost zero usage of common contact points.



One can assume that smart homes/home automation may soon become the "new normal"; with the increase in demand and higher adoption, innovation is bound to increase.

