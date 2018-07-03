Is Steven Smith getting dumped by girlfriend Dani Willis?

Dani has not posted any picture with Smith on social media since March after the ball tampering scandal. People close to the couple fear that their September wedding could be in doubt

Steven Smith

After Dani Willis recently posted this mirror selfie (below) on Instagram of her recent holiday in Italy, where she is seen without the diamond ring that was given to her by former Australian cricket captain Steven Smith, there are rumours about them calling off their engagement.

Interestingly, Dani has not posted any picture with Smith on social media since March after the ball tampering scandal. People close to the couple fear that their September wedding could be in doubt.



Dani Willis

"Dani was always posting pictures of her and Steve — in fact we laugh that for such a private couple she loved flaunting that she was engaged to the Aussie cricket captain. But in her recent pictures, everyone has noticed Dani isn't wearing her engagement ring. Considering they're due to be married in September, it seems very strange she's not showing off the rock she loved to flaunt," a source told Woman's Day magazine.

The source added that Smith's bucks night he had planned in New York and Dani's Las Vegas hens party might be cancelled too.

