Is WhatsApp chat activity being tracked?

The app titled Chatwatch reportedly lets people in a user's contact list know when they are available to chat on WhatsApp



Representational Picture

While data breach seems to be the flavour of the season, a new app was spotted recently that reportedly tracks a user¿s chat activity on Facebook-owned WhatsApp. The app titled Chatwatch reportedly lets people in a user's contact list know when they are available to chat on WhatsApp, whether one's messages are being read, and how often one checks the app, all using WhatsApp's online/offline feature.

As per mirror.co.uk, the app can gain access to the above data even if a user has disabled WhatsApp's "Last Seen" feature. The Facebook-owned instant messaging app has always advocated user privacy and incorporated encryption of data. WhatsApp is encrypted end-to-end, so the contents of the messages can't be seen. On a related note, Chatwatch has reportedly been taken down from Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever