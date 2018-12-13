Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: Couple ties the knot at Antilla in Mumbai

famous-personalities

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani left no stone unturned to celebrate the occasion of their daughter Isha Ambani's wedding to Anand Piramal.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot in the presence of their family and friends

Isha Ambani, daughter of power couple Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal and Nandini Piramal, got married in a lavish ceremony at the Ambanis home in Antilla, Mumbai on December 12, 2018.



Akash and Anant Ambani arrive on horseback. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

The usually peaceful Altamount Road turned into a buzzing neighbourhood as gates of the tower- house Antilla opened to welcome the guests for the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha to fellow billionaire Ajay Piramal’s son Anand. Isha's twin- brother Akash and brother Anant Ambani rode out on specially requisitioned horses, in traditional attire, beginning the nuptial ceremony of the duo.

Guards armed with automatic rifles led the baraat, ahead of a brass band from Jaipur, playing choicest of numbers to which the guests, including the groom’s father Ajay Piramal, swayed. Akash and Anant, along with their uncle Anil Ambani, welcomed the procession.

Guests trickled in soon after and included former president Pranab Mukherjee, ex-US secretary of state and first- lady Hillary Clinton, the Bachchans, Priyanka Chopra along with husband Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan and Sachin Tendulkar. A special pedestal was created for the media across the road in a private residence to capture the goings- on.



Pic/Manish Pachouly



Pic/Manish Pachouly

Here are few pictures of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal from inside the wedding venue.

Guests from Bollywood, politics, business attended the wedding. Here are some celebs who attended the wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal:



Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, and Arjun Tendulkar pose for the shutterbugs as they arrive at Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's wedding.



Aamir Khan arrived at the venue with his wife Kiran Rao for the wedding ceremony held at Antilla



Former Member of Parliament Amar Singh arrives at Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's wedding.



Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrive Antilla for the wedding ceremony

The Ambani residence, Antilia, was completely covered in lights ahead of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding. The security arrangements were very high across the locality. Guests from Bollywood, Politics, Business and more have already started trickling into the 27- storey tower-house and specially booked hotels nearby.

For the pre-wedding celebrations that took place in Udaipur a few days ago in December, about 1,500 guests were invited with members of the two families, viz. Mukesh-Nita Ambani, Anil-Tina Ambani, Kokila Ben, Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani and Deepti Salgaonkar; Anand Piramal, Ajay Piramal, Swati Piramal and Nandini Piramal all attending the family function in full attendance.

The Ambani's kicked off the pre-wedding celebration with a four-day-long Anna Seva in Udaipur that saw them feed three square meals to over 5,000 people. The Ambani-Piramal families had also planned a traditional Rajasthani Art and Culture Exhibition which was held in the lawns of the Udaivilas palace. A 35 feet statue of Lord Srinathji was also set up at Udaivilas hotel for the Sandhya Maha Aarti which witnessed the brides mother Nita Ambani open the pre-wedding festivities.

A traditional Rajasthani cultural show was also organised on December 9 at the City Palace followed by the grand celebration of the Ambani-Piramal families’ biggest event of the year.

The pre-wedding celebrations were attended by the who's who of global business, politics, Bollywood and Hollywood. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding ceremony was a grand affair.



Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani opted for Manish Malhotra. Nita opted for golden embellished orange lehenga, and Isha wore a pink dress.

A slew of famous celebrities including Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with wife Amruta, Priyanka Chopra and her American singer husband Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan with mother Jaya, wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita, Boney Kapoor with daughters Janhvi and Khushi, Siddharth Roy Kapur with wife Vidya Balan, John Abraham with wife Priya Runchal, Ronnie Screwvala with wife Zarine, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Karan Tacker and designer Tamara Ralph from Ralph and Russo, were among the attendees. US former First Lady Hillary Clinton and Beyonce added glamour to the celebrations.

Here are few other notable performances at the pre-wedding bash of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal:

Anand proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar. The couple celebrated the occasion with a lunch, joined by their parents – Nita, Mukesh, Swati and Ajay, Isha's grandparents, Kokilaben Ambani and Purnimaben Dalal, Isha's twin brother Akash, younger brother Anant, Anand's sister Nandini, Peter, Anya, Dev and other family members.

The invitation was packed inside an elaborately designed storage box, with Isha and Anand's initials, 'IA' etched on the top of it. The main box opened to a diary which contained invites to the wedding. The fourth page of the diary opened to a letter written by Isha Ambani and her fiance Anand. Further pages, with a display of windows, revealed the itinerary of the wedding functions with 'Shubh Abhinandan' written on them.

Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani have been long-time friends and both their families share a strong bond of friendship for over four decades. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got engaged in May 2018.

In October 2018, the Ambani family hosted a three-day extravaganza for the couple in the picturesque Lake Como in Italy, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, among others.

