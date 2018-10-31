Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal to get married on this date

famous-personalities

The announcement of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding date was announced by Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani on Tuesday while seeking blessings for the couple.

Mukesh Ambani, with wife Nita and daughter Isha

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha is set to tie the knot with Anand Piramal at the Ambani's Pedder Road residence, Antilia, on December 12. The ceremonies will be performed in accordance with Indian traditions.

Kokilaben at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's outlet. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Meanwhile, Kokilaben was spotted at designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's showroom yesterday, possibly preparing for the festivities.

"We are delighted to share that the marriage of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal will take place in the residence of Shri Mukesh Ambani and Smt. Nita Ambani in Mumbai with family members and close friends on December 12, 2018. The ceremonies will be performed in accordance with Indian traditions, customs, and culture," read a statement issued by the Ambanis.

The statement also noted that during the weekend prior to the wedding, the Ambani and Piramal families would host their friends and family in Udaipur, where they are partnering with artisans and craftsmen to integrate local culture and traditions into the festivities.

The announcement comes a day after Mukesh and Nita, along with their younger son, Anant, were seen offering prayers at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple.

Isha and Anand got engaged in May and the pre-wedding ritual, God Dhana, was organised on Monday night at the Ambani residence- Antilla.Last month, the Ambani family hosted a three-day extravaganza in the picturesque Lake Como in Italy, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, among others.

Anand, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal, is the founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm in India

