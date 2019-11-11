Ambani bash: Isha Ambani dazzles in an ivory floral ensemble

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani hosted a grand party to celebrate the pre-wedding bash for Arjun Kothari who is Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari 's son. The grand pre-wedding bash was attended by a host of prominent personalities and Bollywood celebs including Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor among others.

View this post on Instagram Isha Ambani Piramal in Anamika Khanna. #ishaambani #anamikakhanna A post shared by Anamika Khanna (@anamikakhanna.in) onNov 10, 2019 at 9:43am PST

But it was Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani who stole the show during the pre-wedding bash held at Antilia in South Mumbai. The Ambani heiress donned an Anamika Khanna creation for the special occasion. Isha Ambani, who is married to industrialist Anand Pirmal opted for an ivory-floral ensemble which she paired with strings of emeralds and complimented her attire with dazzling green jewellery.

Isha Ambani completed her look with minimal accessories and left her long tresses open in curls. At the event, Isha was seen welcoming the guests along with her husband Anand Piramal as the two played the perfect host for Arjun Kothari's pre-wedding bash.

Fashion designer Anamika Khanna took to Instagram to share pictures of Isha Ambani donning her creations. Taking to the social media platform, Anamika Khanna shared photos of Isha Ambani posing in the stunning bespoke ensemble by the ace designer.



Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal caught in a candid moment while attending guests at the event. Picture/Yogen Shah

The star-studded bash was also graced by Mukesh Ambani's mother KokilaBen Ambani, brother Anil Ambani who came along with his wife Tina Ambani, industrialist Anand Mahindra, Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla and her husband Adar Poonawalla, and other close friends of the Ambanis.

