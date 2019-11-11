Ambani bash: Isha Ambani dazzles in an ivory floral ensemble
Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted a pre-wedding bash at Antilia for Arjun Kothari who is Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari 's son
Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani hosted a grand party to celebrate the pre-wedding bash for Arjun Kothari who is Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari 's son. The grand pre-wedding bash was attended by a host of prominent personalities and Bollywood celebs including Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor among others.
But it was Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani who stole the show during the pre-wedding bash held at Antilia in South Mumbai. The Ambani heiress donned an Anamika Khanna creation for the special occasion. Isha Ambani, who is married to industrialist Anand Pirmal opted for an ivory-floral ensemble which she paired with strings of emeralds and complimented her attire with dazzling green jewellery.
Isha Ambani completed her look with minimal accessories and left her long tresses open in curls. At the event, Isha was seen welcoming the guests along with her husband Anand Piramal as the two played the perfect host for Arjun Kothari's pre-wedding bash.
Fashion designer Anamika Khanna took to Instagram to share pictures of Isha Ambani donning her creations. Taking to the social media platform, Anamika Khanna shared photos of Isha Ambani posing in the stunning bespoke ensemble by the ace designer.
Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal caught in a candid moment while attending guests at the event. Picture/Yogen Shah
The star-studded bash was also graced by Mukesh Ambani's mother KokilaBen Ambani, brother Anil Ambani who came along with his wife Tina Ambani, industrialist Anand Mahindra, Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla and her husband Adar Poonawalla, and other close friends of the Ambanis.
-
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's residence, Antilia was beautifully decorated for the pre-wedding bash of Arjun Kothari who is Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari's son. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were seen welcoming the guests that included a host of Bollywood celebs.
-
Mukesh Ambani's younger son, Anant Ambani was also present for the event
-
In picture: Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal caught in a candid moment while attending to the guests at the event.
-
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Bachchan graced the event with their presence. While Abhishek was seen in a black suit, Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a beautiful red attire.
-
Isha Ambani Piramal stunned in a beige lehenga with her hair left open in curls. She accessorised her look with green jewellery.
-
Donned in a classic checkered suit, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor arrived at the event in high spirits along with his wife, Sunita Kapoor.
-
Sunita Kapoor was spotted in a black embroidered outfit with heavy jewellery and drop earrings.
-
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan posed for the media in a classy black tuxedo as he arrived at the event.
-
Mukesh Ambani's brother, Anil Ambani was also present for the event along with his wife Tina Ambani.
-
Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani looked elegant in a light pink saree. She accessorised her look with silver jewellery
-
In picture: Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla and her husband Adar Poonawalla pose for photographs.
-
Natasha Poonawalla opted for a black blouse and an off-white lehenga. She accessorised her look with a heavy necklace and a ring.
-
Mukesh Ambani's mother KokilaBen Ambani graced the party with her presence in a light pink floral-printed saree.
-
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor looked royal as they entered the venue. While Shahid was seen in a white sherwani, Mira wore a beautiful lavender-coloured saree with a ruffled blouse.
-
Anupama Chopra and Vidhu Vinod Chopra were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi at Nayantara's pre-wedding bash.
-
Prasoon Joshi was seen in a black kurta with white pants as he arrived at the function.
-
The party was attended by a lot of big-wigs from the city. The chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra was also present for the event.
-
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes looked classy as she arrived at the venue last night.
-
In picture: Guests arrive at Antilia to ring in the celebrations for Arjun's pre-wedding bash hosted by the Ambanis.
-
Eminent celebs and prominent personalities from the city were clicked by the paparazzi in a candid way.
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a grand pre-wedding bash for Arjun Kothari who is Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari 's son. Antilia was decked up for the event on Sunday night and prominent Mumbai personalities graced the evening with their presence. All pictures: Yogen Shah
