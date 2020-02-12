Isha Ambani enjoys brunch with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami
For the Sunday brunch with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, Isha Ambani looked chic and uber cool in an orange jumpsuit with a front tie-up.
Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani has garnered the attention of the media quite frequently, whether it is for her throwback photos, romantic photos with husband Anand Piramal or while being snapped with her family in public for social gatherings.
Isha, who is a collector and patron of all things art, recently hosted Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, who visited India for the first time over a Sunday brunch. Isha met Takashi over the weekend as she hosted the world-renowned artist over a delicious spread of Sunday brunch.
For the Sunday brunch, Isha Ambai opted for an orange jumpsuit with a front tie-up. With subtle makeup and minimal accessories, she left her beautiful long tresses parted on both sides. The photo, which has since gone viral has taken the internet by storm.
In the picture, an elated Isha Ambani can be seen happily posing with the world-renowned artist Takashi Murakami. While Takashi is seen waving at the camera as the two are all smiles for the lenses. Recently, Isha stole the show when she attended the after-wedding party that marked actor Armaan Jain's new beginning.
For the wedding bash, Isha opted for a chic and sequined saree by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. In the pictures that took the internet by storm, Isha Ambani can be seen exuding beauty and charm in the stunning silver ensemble which she paired with a matching bralette blouse.
Isha Ambani looked like a dream come true in a Sabyasachi saree. Picture/Instagram Sabyasachi Mukherjee
The Ambani heiress paired her stunning outfit with a diamond choker neckpiece and cocktail rings. Isha draped her sequined saree in a classic way, as she chose kohl-clad eyes and nude lipstick. The 28-year-old entrepreneur left her beautiful long tresses parted on one side.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Singer and musician Ananya Birla's mother Neerja Birla married business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla in 1989. The couple has three children, Annaya the eldest followed by Advaitesha Birla, and Aryaman Vikram Birla. Just like her mother, Anany too is a champion of mental health and is often seen supporting and taking part in her mother's social causes
-
Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita and daughter Isha are besties for life. Isha who has two siblings is often seen following the footsteps of her mother Nita, who is one of the most inspirational and influential women today. The mother-daughter duo is often snapped together at public events, social gatherings and more importantly at family get-togethers. Just like her mother, Isha too is a fashionista and has been setting major fashion goals with her casual attires, traditional looks, and much more
-
Mother-daughter duo Amruta and Divija Fadnavis share a unique bond that is unbreakable. From taking part in festivals to supporting her mother for noble causes; from vacationing to walking the ramp together, Divija has always been her mom, Amruta Fadnavis' bestie. And their candid pictures prove that the duo is setting major mother-daughter goals
-
Mother-daughter Poonam Mahajan and Avika are very close to each other. The two share an integral and inseparable bond with each other. From taking part in social causes to celebrating festivals together, they have been there and done that. Avika is often seen supporting her mother for her rallies while in return Poonam is seen spending time with her daughter and even helping her in studies. Isn't that adorable!
-
Following the footsteps of her mother is Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta. The 29-year-old Ambani daughter-in-law is also a doting daughter to her parents Russel and Mona Mehta. Shloka actively takes part in social causes and also celebrates every festival with much enthusiasm and excitement. During the run-up to her wedding day, Shloka was seen shopping in Bandra with none other than her mom-cum-best friend Mona Mehta
-
Ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta is very close to her mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta. Masaba was raised alone by her mother Neena Gupta. The ace designer is often seen spending quality time with her mother. From flying together to getting candid over family dinners; from trolling to holidaying, the mother-daughter dup have left no stone unturned to show their love for each other
-
Raj Thackeray's wife Sharmila, who is often seen supporting the MNS leader at various public events and functions is a doting mother to her son Amit and daughter Urvashi Thackeray. Although Sharmila Thackeray prefers to keep a low profile in public, she is often seen with her husband and children at public events and special gatherings
-
The 19-year-old model from Assam who won many hearts on the grand finale of Miss India 2019 held at Mumbai is close to her parents. Baruah, who comes from a humble beginning brought her mother and father to Mumbai. In this adorable picture shared on Instagram, Baruah is seen enjoying her time in Mumbai and bonding with her parents as they travel across the city
-
Femina Miss India 2019 runner up Sanjana Vij feels at home when she is with her family. The girl with blue-eye who has won Miss Telangana is a strong-willed, energetic and progressive woman like her mother. In this picture, an elated Sanjana can be seen posing with her mother and family as she proudly shows off her Miss India Runner up sash
-
30-year-old actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty, who is a dog mom of two is also a doting daughter to her mother Tapashi Chakraborty. From posing with her mother outside the parliament enjoying her family time and being the perfect daughter to her parents, Mimi does not shy away from showing off her love for her parents. In this picture, Mimi Chakraborty can be seen enjoying her vacation with mom Tapashi Chakraborty as two set major mother-daughter goals
-
Bengali actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan who tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain is not only a doting wife but also a loving daughter. Nusrat often shares a leaf out of her personal life where she can be seen bonding with her mother. Since childhood, it appears Nusrat's life has been surrounded by her parents. And over the years, they have been an integral and inseparable part of her life. Nusrat shared this adorable picture on her mother's birthday
-
Fab and fit at 50, Celeb Fitness Expert Deanne Panday is an inspiring mother to her daughter Alanna Panday. While Deanne is a fitness expert, Alanna, on the other hand, is a model, Internet celebrity and influencer. Alanna often shares cute, candid pictures of herself with her mother. From holidaying with her mother Deanne to celebrating festivals with her family and much more. Deanne Panday shared this picture when the two walked the ramp together
-
Miss Grand India 2019 Shivani Jadhav is a simple person like her mother. The upcoming model from Chhatisgarh, who tasted success at Femina Miss India 2019 keeps her family above everything else. While sharing this candid picture with her family, Shivani wrote: From Complan to Compliment, they are with us! Mom and dad!
-
Shreya Shanker, an upcoming model from Mumbai won Miss India United Continents 2019. Born into an army family, Shreya is very close to her mother. In an interview, Shreya revealed that it was her mother who dreamt about her daughter becoming Miss India when she was three years old. In this candid picture, she can be seen getting a kiss on her cheek from the most important person of her life
-
Suman Rao, the stunning 21-year-old Indian model who has won the title of Miss World Asia 2019. The Miss World 2019 2nd runner up is very close to her family and friends and especially her mother Sushila Kunwar Rao. While sharing this sweet picture, Suman said that her mother supported her to choose her own path and follow her dream, even though she faced a lot of odds. She captioned this one: Here's wishing a very happy birthday to my Queen, My mother!
Mother-daughter duos Isha and Nita Ambani, Shloka and Mona Mehta, Amruta and Divija Fadnavis and Masaba and Neena Gupta among others are very close to each other. These mothers and daughters share an integral and inseparable bond that is unbreakable. From taking part in social causes to celebrating festivals together, these candid photos prove that these popular duos are setting major mother-daughter goals
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe