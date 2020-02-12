Isha Ambani enjoys brunch with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami

Isha Ambani looks stunning in an all-black outfit for '20 years of Sabyasachi' event. Instagram/ Namrata Soni

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani has garnered the attention of the media quite frequently, whether it is for her throwback photos, romantic photos with husband Anand Piramal or while being snapped with her family in public for social gatherings.

Isha, who is a collector and patron of all things art, recently hosted Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, who visited India for the first time over a Sunday brunch. Isha met Takashi over the weekend as she hosted the world-renowned artist over a delicious spread of Sunday brunch.

For the Sunday brunch, Isha Ambai opted for an orange jumpsuit with a front tie-up. With subtle makeup and minimal accessories, she left her beautiful long tresses parted on both sides. The photo, which has since gone viral has taken the internet by storm.

In the picture, an elated Isha Ambani can be seen happily posing with the world-renowned artist Takashi Murakami. While Takashi is seen waving at the camera as the two are all smiles for the lenses. Recently, Isha stole the show when she attended the after-wedding party that marked actor Armaan Jain's new beginning.

For the wedding bash, Isha opted for a chic and sequined saree by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. In the pictures that took the internet by storm, Isha Ambani can be seen exuding beauty and charm in the stunning silver ensemble which she paired with a matching bralette blouse.



Isha Ambani looked like a dream come true in a Sabyasachi saree. Picture/Instagram Sabyasachi Mukherjee

The Ambani heiress paired her stunning outfit with a diamond choker neckpiece and cocktail rings. Isha draped her sequined saree in a classic way, as she chose kohl-clad eyes and nude lipstick. The 28-year-old entrepreneur left her beautiful long tresses parted on one side.

