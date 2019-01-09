Isha Ambani's haldi ceremony photos are going viral on the internet

famous-personalities

These pictures have managed to grab attention on a huge scale with over 75,000 'likes' in less than three hours, where Isha is seen posing with husband Anand Piramal in striking colour-coordinated outfits.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's haldi ceremony comprise of some beautiful photos that are taking the internet by storm. The famous designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, shared some pictures on Instagram, which show the bride Isha Ambani smiling away in a beautiful yellow lehenga designed by him. She also wore an elegant yet intricate necklace with matching earrings to complete her bridal look.

These beautiful photos are from their pre-wedding haldi ceremony which was held in Udaipur over the second weekend of December. The pictures have seen over hundreds of comments since being shared online. "Love their outfit coordination...elegant," writes one person in the comments section. "Beautiful couple," says another.

Isha Ambani married Anand Piramal in Mumbai on December 12, 2018 and it's no secret that it was a lavish ceremony. The wedding was at Ambani's multi-storey Mumbai home Antilla and was followed by two receptions - one at newlyweds Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's new home, Gulita, and another at Jio Gardens in Mumbai.

