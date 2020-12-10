Ishant Sharma's romantic post for wife Pratima on 4th wedding anniversary

India cricketer Ishant Sharma may not be in the news for his profession but is definitely all over social media as he has reached a milestone in his personal life.

The Indian pacer and his wife Pratima Singh celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on December 9, 2020. Ishant shared a lovely picture on Wednesday to wish his wife Pratima on their fourth wedding anniversary and had a romantic message to go with it: "Even though most of the times we are physically away, we are still close to each other, and will always be. Time really flies when I am with you. Giving you the credit for being there for me through thick and thin! Happy Anniversary Love, lucky to have you in my life! Here’s to growing old and making more memories! #explore #anniversary #instagram." Check out his post below on Instagram.

The right-arm fast bowler from Delhi played his last Test in February this year against New Zealand. Making his Test debut in May 2007, Ishant has played 97 matches so far and has bagged 297 wickets with best bowling figures of 7/74. He has also played 80 ODI matches with 115 scalps and best bowling figures of 4/34.

Ishant is the fifth youngest cricketer to take 100 wickets in Test matches. In 2013, he became the fifth-fastest Indian bowler to reach 100 ODI wickets.

Ishant ruled out of IND-AUS first Test

Ishant Sharma was ruled out of India's upcoming four-match Test series against Australia and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made a statement regarding the same in November.

The BCCI said that Ishant has completely recovered from the side strain he sustained during the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL). "While he's building up his workload in order to achieve Test match fitness, Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," said the board.

The board also said that it will have further clarity on Rohit Sharma's participation in the upcoming Test series based on his next assessment which will be conducted on December 11.

India won the three-match T20I series 2-1. The first Test between India and Australia will take place on December 17, 2020.

