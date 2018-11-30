Ishant Sharma trolls Aussie journalist: I don't come here every year

cricket

Ishant Sharma, while addressing the media head of the upcoming four-match series where he was asked a range of questions from India's preparations, trolled an Australian journalist for implying that Ishant is going to Australia since 11 years

Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja laughing

Ishant Sharma is all set to lead India's bowling attack in the four-match Test series against Australia in the backyard.

The 30-year-old pacer took international cricket by storm on his first tour to Australia in 2007-08 when he bowled a magical spell to dismiss the then-Australian skipper Ricky Ponting in the historic 3rd Test in Perth in which India went on to win the match by 72 runs.

A lot has changed since then, India have found two more pacers who lead India's attacks in the shorter formats of the game, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. This now is perhaps the most lethal Indian bowling attack to tour Australia in the last decade.

India pumped up to win the Test series in Australia, said, Ishant Sharma, while he addressed the media ahead of the upcoming four-match series where he was asked a range of questions from India's preparations.

But in the middle of the presser, Ishant corrected a journalist who mentioned how the speedster has been touring Australia for the past 11 years.

"I think you've been coming here for 11 years now, is that right?" asked the journalist.

To which Ishant Sharma jokingly replied, "I do not come here every year, but yes..."

"11 years since the first time," the journalist quickly corrected his question before moving on.

Ishant Sharma has played 87 Tests for India and has taken 256 wickets, at an average of 34.74.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates