ISL 2018: Mumbai City FC beat NorthEast United FC 1-0

Mumbai City's Arnold Issoko (right) celebrates scoring against NorthEast United FC yesterday

Mumbai City FC are on a roll registering their third consecutive victory, this time a narrow 1-0 win to halt NorthEast United FC's unbeaten run in an Indian Super League tie at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here yesterday.

Arnold Issoko's fourth-minute goal was the difference between the two sides as Mumbai climbed to third on the table with 13 points from seven games, the same as FC Goa and Bengaluru FC who sit above them. NorthEast United are stuck at 11 points but have a game in hand.

Mumbai surged ahead with their first attack. NorthEast didn't clear their lines from a Paulo Machado corner and the ball once again fell for the Portuguese midfielder. His first time shot struck Issoko's chest and crossed the line despite goalkeeper's best efforts. Despite a late onslaught, the visitors held on to their slender lead as NorthEast fell to their first defeat in the season.

