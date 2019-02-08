ISL: Won't get trophy for being unbeaten in league: MCFC's Amrinder

football

Amrinder Singh

Mumbai City FC custodian Amrinder Singh said his team are not dwelling on their last week's defeat to FC Goa that ended their nine-game unbeaten run. He stressed that their focus is on winning the remaining matches in the Indian Super League as they clash against Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium in Jamshedpur today.

Mumbai City, who are second in the league with 27 points from 14 games, were stunned by third-placed FC Goa 0-2 on Friday. "Being unbeaten in the league stage will not win us the trophy, so we are not dwelling too much on our loss [to Goa]. Our focus is on Jamshedpur. They are a good team and it will be a difficult game for us," the Punjab-born goalkeeper told mid-day from Jamshedpur.

The former Pune FC and Bengaluru FC goalkeeper, who debuted for Mumbai in 2016, said there is still a lot of work to be done to reach the playoffs. "Though we are in a safe zone, our priority is to seal the semis berth quickly. No team have qualified for the playoffs yet. Other teams can still make it into the Top 4. So, we will have to fight for every point," said Amrinder, who has made the most saves (43) in the ISL season so far.

The Ranbir Kapoor-co-owned team started off poorly before going on an unbeaten run for 100 days this season. When asked what has changed, Amrinder said: "At the start of the season, we had a couple of new players and a new coach. We took time to settle down. We had a difficult time in the first few games, but what I saw was that the coach [Jorge Costa] was confident about his plans and strategies. Even the players adopted quickly to the system."

