ISRO: Chandrayaan-2 launch rescheduled for July 22

Pic/ISRO/Twitter

India's second mission to the Moon Chandrayaan-2, which was called off due to a technical snag, has been rescheduled for launch on July 22, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Thursday.

On July 15, the launch was aborted 56 minutes and 24 seconds before lift-off at 1.55 am following a technical problem in its most powerful rocket GSLV-Mk-III, dubbed 'Baahubali'.

"Chandrayaan-2 launch, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, 2019, is now rescheduled at 2:43 pm IST on Monday, July 22, 2019," ISRO tweeted on Thursday.

Scientists at India's space agency have been assessing the seriousness of the problem that put a halt to the ambitious Rs 976 crore lunar mission.

They also thanked the audiences for having faith in them and said, "Reaching greater heights is part physics and part faith. Thank you for giving us more than enough of the latter! #Chandrayaan2 #GSLVMkIII #ISRO.

