Dayane reveals ultra romantic side of former lover Balotelli

Italian footballer Mario Balotelli's ex-girlfriend Dayane Mello has revealed how the AC Monza player surprised her with 100 red roses on one of their dates.

According to a British tabloid, The Sun, while appearing on Italy's version of Big Brother alongside Balotelli's brother Enock, the Brazilian model said: "Balotelli has done so many beautiful things for me," she said, revealing how he once placed 100 red roses in a car for her and booked a restaurant just for both of them. "I found the roses in the car when we got back. He is very romantic," she remarked.

Mello and Balotelli split before he left for Manchester in 2010. "When I arrived in Italy, I was very young. I was disillusioned with love. I didn't want a relationship. We broke up. He went to Manchester and I stayed in Italy. We were dating three months before his departure for Manchester," she said.

