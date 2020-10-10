It's a boy! Mindy Kaling welcomes her second child

Actress Mindy Kaling has given birth to her second child, a baby boy. Kaling made the announcement during an episode of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert", reports people.com.

"I'm telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3," Kaling told the host.

Colbert said: "No one even knew you were pregnant!"

To this, the actress replied: "I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people."

After Colbert asked what her son's name is, Kaling revealed: "His name is Spencer".

Kaling has a old daughter named Katherine, who is two and a half years old. She has chosen not to reveal the identity of her newborn's father.

View this post on Instagram A very special birthday morning breakfast. A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) onJun 25, 2020 at 1:06pm PDT

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever