It's a wonderful world

In the 17th century, French churchman Jean François Paul de Gondi, Cardinal de Retz had said, "There is nothing in this world that does not have a decisive moment." In the lockdown, it is hard to gauge what constitutes a moment. An ongoing exhibition by Tao Art Gallery in collaboration with Eske Wanders titled Through the lens: Around the World in 80 days celebrates moments of magnificence around the world captured by 10 photographers through 66 images. The show is curated by Supriya Shah Khanna. We invite five photographers to share the stories behind the images.

Log on to taoartgallery.com

Amishi Doshi, Joy in the Ordinary

Location: Antarctica

Famously known for their black band and cap at the top of their head, Chinstrap Penguins are extremely social and congregate in massive breeding colonies. During our excursion to Antarctica in February 2020 on the Magellan Explorer, we were able to witness the penguins in their natural habitat. While sailing past spectacular icebergs, we captured the penguins, swimming, running, breeding and interacting with one another. This specific photo is of a penguin running through the glaciers and symbolises finding joy in the ordinary.

Vinay Panjwani, Festivity amidst a storm

Location: Tithal beach, Gujarat



Pic/Vinay Panjwani

I reached Tithal, Gujarat, a day before a photography workshop I had to conduct. Always eager to shoot local culture, I took a local friend to Tithal beach. It was quaint weather that evening, and locals were on the beach as it was a holiday — Eid. Suddenly, nature started performing and I could see rough waves hitting the shores and people in action — some elated, some scared. I put a plastic bag on the camera and rushed near the action and snapped the moment.

Anurag Banerjee, Untitled

Location: Outskirts of Yerevan, Armenia



Pic/Anurag Banerjee

These photographs are from a trip I had taken to Georgia and Armenia in March 2019 along with a dear friend. Even though I had been to Vietnam previously for a small shoot, for all practical purposes, this was my first trip abroad. What struck me most about Armenia was how starkly different the landscape was from Bombay, and that the country has a tenth of the population of our city also meant that large swathes of the landscape were desolate. This is what I naturally gravitated towards and photographed.

Amrita Diwanji, Northwestern Glacier

Location: Kenai Fjords National Park



Pic/Amrita Diwanji

Perks of a 5 am start — kayaking through sub-zero temperatures of the breathtakingly beautiful Kenai Fjords, witnessing glacial calving, being eye-level with orcas, swimming with a pod of seals, and basking in the Alaskan sun.

Vipurva Parikh, Half Lives

Location: Along the Maharashtra coastline



Pic/Vipurva Parikh

On an empty stretch of beach, somewhere along the Maharashtra coastline, a lone fisherman straddles the delicate border between his two worlds. I shot this image as he was setting off for his daily battle — him against the sea, with the day's catch as the only prize. [It's] from Coastlines — a series exploring the relationship between man and ocean and their impact on one another.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news