It's not okay

In mid-April, 14-year-old Mumbai resident Rishi Tekchandani was added into an Instagram group with seven boys he didn't know, except one former friend. What followed was a cycle of lewd comments about him and his dance videos on TikTok. The bullies, he knew, were people who had called him names a couple of months back; he had ignored them but his friends had confronted them and made them apologise. Now, when it happened the second time on a more serious note, he didn't reply to the group either. He informed his parents and called them out on social media. In two days, his post garnered over 16,000 likes and 5,000 comments, prompting the parents of the bullies to reach out to Tekchandani with their apologies, following which the post was taken down.

Within weeks of the incident, on May 3, screenshots of another Instagram group chat called Bois Locker Room — where teenage boys in Delhi reportedly shared pictures of girls without their consent and objectified them — surfaced. This set off a social media storm of horror stories of similar kinds of violation amid a nationwide lockdown, all of them with a common thread: cyberbullying.

Defined by the UNICEF as "bullying with the use of digital technologies", including social media, messaging and gaming platforms and phones, cyberbullying is aimed at "scaring, angering or shaming those who are targeted". While reported instances of cyber-stalking/bullying of women and children increased from 542 in 2017 to 739 in 2018 as per the National Crime Records Bureau's data, the fact remains that a lot of survivors, especially kids, are hesitant to approach authorities or parents for help, due to stigma. At a time when people are already grappling with social distancing, we speak to survivors and experts to find out how cyberbullying can

be tackled.

Lockdown impact



Rishi Tekchandani

Tekchandani tells us that the cyberbullying worsened during the lockdown only because people have more time now. "I am an outgoing person with the privilege of social media. But what if this happened to someone who doesn't have that?" Alerting parents isn't easy either as "no parent would want to see their child go through this." Tekchandani had to loop them in before calling the bullies out on social media. The family even wrote to the school the accused went to, demanding action, but got no response. They unofficially learnt that the school had suspended the students from a week of online classes, which during the lockdown doesn't amount to much,

Tekchandani says.

The locker-room case, too, took place at a time when people are spending long hours online. "The chat was run by a group of South Delhi boys, mostly teenagers, who would randomly add people," says 21-year-old college student Haris Khan, whose minor friend was part of the group. "When my friend was added to the chat, he didn't realise it. While going through his chats, he realised that he didn't know the boys. The group was filled with pictures of women — friends, acquaintances or even random users — that the boys passed sexually explicit comments on. Before exiting, my friend took screenshots of the chats and sent it to one of his female friends, whose picture was circulated," explains Khan. The girl, also a friend of Khan, then reached out to him. "Khan made a group of the girls who could be identified from the screenshots. A lot of them were minors who were traumatised," said the girl, who did not wish to be named. The screenshots of the chat, published by some of the survivors, went viral, unearthing countless other 'locker rooms' and exposing several such bullies. The Delhi Commission of Women issued a notice to Instagram and Delhi Police to take cognisance of the matter, and an 18-year-old who was part of the group was arrested, while other minors were questioned.



Haris Khan

However, the girl faced a lot of backlash, which she could not do much about fearing for her safety in the lockdown. "Me and the other girls started getting death threats. One boy got my contact number and threatened me. I destroyed my SIM. Every time a girl raises her voice, she receives hate," she adds.

Roots in patriarchy

While both instances are shocking accounts of bullying, they aren't standalone cases. "Growing up, such 'locker rooms' have existed not only on social media groups, but in and outside classrooms, too," shares Khan. The survivor mid-day spoke to said the fact that it happens online lets the accused believe that they can get away with it. "They feel safe behind fake usernames and private chats. Cyberbullying has been so normalised that people don't take it seriously," she adds.

After being cyberbullied, a lot of fake and hate accounts centred on Tekchandani cropped up, with disturbing comments. "People said I should get over it because I'm a guy or asked why I'm feeling bad about being called a 'faggot'. The point is, my sexuality is nobody's concern," he asserts. Since the incident, many survivors and counsellors reached out to him. "I broke down to a teacher and felt better. She checks on me every week. After the Bois Locker Room incident, another guy who targeted me messaged me to say sorry," he shares.



Chintan Girish Modi

Where does this bullying stem from? Chintan Girish Modi, a city-based educator who conducts workshops on gender justice and queer rights, feels a lot of it has to do with body shaming, which is deeply entrenched in patriarchal societies. "Not just girls, boys, too, are bullied for various reasons like being tender, having different interests, not having facial hair, etc. In the process of meeting patriarchal expectations about what it means to be a man, they dehumanise themselves and also inflict violence on girls, and queer and trans people," he explains.



Preeti Asgaonkar

Tekchandani informs that bullying comes with bragging rights, and so it is up to schools to implement better policies. Psychologist Preeti Asgaonkar, who works with a school in Mumbai, says the problem arises because gender sensitisation has never been part of our learning. "The bullies are usually those who have conduct issues, antisocial tendiences, or just want to be cool; they have always tested the limit," she adds.

What the law says



Abha Singh

"There are no special anti-cyberbullying laws in India. In cases of sexual offences against children, the POCSO Act is applicable," says lawyer Abha Singh. She points out that cyberbullying can take multiple forms: harassment, denigration, impersonation, outing and trickery. The difference between cyber-stalking and bullying, she adds, is that of age, ie, if it's an adolescent, it's cyberbullying, but if an adult is involved, it's cyber-stalking. After the IPC was amended in 2013, cyber-stalking is a criminal offence. Chapter 11 of the IT Act provides remedies against cyberbullying under sections 66, 66 (E)1, and 672. The IPC also provides remedies against a defamatory act or an act outraging a woman's modesty.

As for how the punishment differs when the accused is a minor, Singh says, "The IT Act does not include any provisions relating to the prevention/punishment/judicial procedure for crimes like cyberbullying by minors. If the accused is a minor, the Juvenile Justice Act would apply."

Singh adds that there aren't uniform regulations for schools to prevent bullying, especially cyberbullying. But if bullying takes place in schools, then the Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1999, is applicable. "Under section 6, any student against whom there's a ragging complaint must be immediately suspended. If convicted, they will not be eligible for re-admission for five years."

Reach out for help

Cyberbullying always leaves a digital footprint, which can be used as evidence, says Vishal Thakur, DCP, Mumbai cyber police station. "The charges are applied on a case-to-case basis, depending on what information has been compromised." During the lockdown, when going to the police station might be difficult, Thakur urges victims to get in touch with their nearest police station, dial 100 or email the police. While cyberbullying can't always be prevented, Thakur suggests a few steps to be safe online. "Don't share personal IDs, keep your account private and don't accept friend requests from unknown people."

Mindset change

Here are steps that schools and parents can take:

Parents and teachers should watch their words; if you’re body shaming or using misogynistic language, children will pick that up, says Modi.

Acknowledge that teens are curious about their bodies and may want to engage in sexual exploration. Instead of preaching abstinence, equip them with proper knowledge.

Kids who are queer, trans, non-binary or asexual may feel left out of traditional sexuality education programmes. Consider buying literature with LGBTQIA+ characters, suggests Modi.

Schools need to invite experts who can share hands-on tips, like an IT expert who can demonstrate PC/phone settings, says Asgaonkar, adding that parents should update themselves about the latest technology.

