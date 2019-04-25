It's what's on the outside

things-to-do

Learn to present gift items and bridal belongings in aesthetic wrapping with two workshops this weekend

.

The next time you pack your loved ones a gift, how about doing it in a way that brings a smile to their face even before they open it?

In a gift-wrapping workshop on Friday, participants will learn to wrap presents in attractive and efficient ways using Japanese techniques that cover box making, box wrapping, and ribbon handling. There will also be a discussion on the choice of materials.

A tousseau packaging workshop on Saturday will cover techniques on the wrapping and presentation of bridal paraphernalia including sarees, cosmetics, footwear and flowers. The workshop also covers hamper making and basket decoration.

While both workshops by Vesture will provide relevant materials for the respective sessions, participants must carry their own tool-kit consisting of scissors, glue guns, tape, boxes and the items to be wrapped. All participants leave with a certificate, goodies and their very own wrapping project.

AT The Sahil Hotel, 292, Bellasis Road, RBI Staff Colony, Mumbai Central.

ON April 27, 10 am to 1.30 pm; April 28, 11 am to 6 pm

CALL 9818442805

COST Rs 5,500; Rs 8,999





