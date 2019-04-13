Jade Smith performs on a flying car, shouts out to Nipsey hussle at Coachella

hollywood

The American rapper-singer played some tracks from his upcoming album at the music festival and the crowd's cheer was the loudest when he sang 'Icon', reported Variety

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith chose a quirky way to perform on stage at Coachella on Friday. He performed on the roof of a Tesla car that swung from several dozen feet above the stage.

The 'Never Say Never' rapper-singer gave a huge shout out to his parents and the slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot dead on March 31.

Nipsey Hussle, the American rapper and singer, was shot in front of his clothing store in Los Angeles. Jaden's performance was closed 15 minutes before the scheduled time.

Jaden, DJ Snake, Bleep Bloop, Chris Lakes, Dibbs have already performed in Coachella on Friday. Arina Grande, Bad Bunny, Khalid, VNSSA and many more artists are set to perform on Sunday.

Coachella is slated to happen over the next two weekends in Indio, California. The first-weekend kick-started on April 12 and will end on April 14. The second weekend commences on April 19, which will be held till April 21.

