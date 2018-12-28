Jail chief warden shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants

crime

The matter is being probed and a search was launched to nab the perpetrators, the SP said. Trivedi belonged to Rae Bareli and was posted here at the district jail, Anand said

Representational picture

The chief warden of the district jail was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants at the Jail Road Crossing here, police said Friday.

The incident took place Harinarain Trivedi (55) was going to buy vegetables on Thursday afternoon, Superintendent of Police (SP) S Anand said. Though he was rushed to a hospital, doctors declared him dead, he said, adding that the body was sent for postmortem.

