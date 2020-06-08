James Bond a father of 5-year-old girl, fights COVID-like pandemic in No Time To Die

From Bond Girls, we move onto Bonds Girl. When Daniel Craig returns as James Bond in No Time To Die, and the British superspy will be a father, too. Also, sources say in the new film, Bond will be saving the world from a global pandemic, giving the film an interesting topical spin.

Bond will be a father to a daughter with love interest Dr Madeleine Swann, played by French actress Lea Seydoux, confirms a report in dailymail.co.uk. The little girl is named Mathilde,

The news started doing the rounds when last week the call sheets of the film, 25th of the official series, went up for sale on the online auction site eBay. The sheets describe a sequence in southern Italy that was filmed last September. It featured Seydoux with Lashana Lynch's Nomi, who will be the first black female agent, and the girl Mathilde, essayed by five-year-old child actor Lisa-Dorah Sonne.

"Scene #235", as the schedule is called, details where "Nomi pilots Madeleine and Mathilde to safety with the island in the background", reports the website.

"Yes, it's true. Bond is a dad. Daniel wanted to make this Bond film the most surprising and entertaining yet," said a source.

"Daniel is older and his Bond is maturing and looking at life through the prism of fatherhood. But there's a lot more to it than that," the source added, according to the website.

"Fleabag" creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has collaborated on the script. She rewrote the script after filmmaker Danny Boyle walked out and Cary Joji Fukunaga took over the directorial duties.

The insider said making Bond a dad had "opened up a whole avenue of powerful moments – and jokes", adding: "It's the one thing fans would never expect".

"Bond has always managed to charm his way into the hearts and beds of hundreds of beautiful women, seemingly without any consequences. Making him a father opens up a whole new world in terms of drama and story development," said the source, according to dailymail.co.uk.

Sources also revealed that new movie will see Bond saving humanity from a biological pandemic. "It's not quite Covid-19, but it's similar and it is very timely," said the source.

"No Time To Die" was scheduled to release in April 2020 but like many other films has had to be postponed owing to the global COVID-19 pandemic. It is currently expected to release in November.

The story of the new film is set five years after the last Bond release, "Spectre", which opened in 2015. In "Spectre", the love story of Bond and Swann had taken off.

