James bond is back! Daniel Craig's look in No Time to Die will blow you away; check it out now

After regaling fans all over the world in four fantastic Bond films, it's time for Daniel Craig's one last dance as he makes his final bow in No Time to Die. As we wait with bated breath for the much-awaited release, here is the poster of the twenty-fifth instalment in the James Bond film series.

A few months ago, the makers released a teaser of the spy film. The high-octane 30-second clip also features Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch. The teaser promised plenty of high-speed chases and explosions, with Bond narrowly averting disaster on multiple occasions. The teaser also shows the newest Bond girl, played by Armas.

Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch are new additions to the Bond family in No Time To Die. The film was slated for an April 2020 release but has been pushed back owing to the ongoing COVID pandemic that has forced the closure of cinema theatres all over the world. As of now, the film is scheduled for a November release.

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time to Die will be the fifth portrayal of 007 by Craig, who has previously starred in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

Never failing to charm the audience, we see fan favourite Daniel don the suave spy look. Adding to the Bond bonanza, the excitement is set to continue as the official trailer of the eagerly-awaited film drops on 3rd September.

