James Cameron hints at more 'Terminator' sequels

The film has been helmed by Tim Miller. Fox Star India will release "Terminator: Dark Fate" in India on November 1 in six languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam

"Terminator: Dark Fate" producer James Cameron has hinted that there is a possibility of more "Terminator" sequels. He asserted that the fate of the franchise depends on how the upcoming instalment "Terminator: Dark Fate" will fare at the box office.

"We rolled up our sleeves and started to break out the story and when we got a handle on something we looked at it as a three-film arc, so there is a greater story there to be told," deadline.com quoted Cameron as saying.

"If we get fortunate enough to make some money with 'Dark Fate' we know exactly where we can go with the subsequent films," he added. "Terminator: Dark Fate" brings back Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator and Linda Hamilton as an older Sarah Connor. Her son John will once again be played by Edward Furlong.

Although "Terminator: Dark Fate" is the sixth instalment in the franchise, it is being touted as a direct sequel to 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgement Day". The film ignores the events of the three films that have come since.

"We spent several weeks breaking story and figuring out what type of story we wanted to tell so we would have something to pitch Linda," said Cameron, who was married to the actress from 1997-1999.

