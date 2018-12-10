James Cameron's Alita Battle Angel to release in India before US

hollywood

James Cameron's Alita Battle Angel will release in India on February 8 next year, a week before it opens in the US

James Cameron

James Cameron's "Alita Battle Angel" will release in India on February 8 next year, a week before it opens in the US. Fox Star Studios will release the film in India, a statement said. Helmed by Robert Rodriguez, Cameron has produced the film with Jon Landau through his Lightstorm Entertainment banner.

Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis wrote the screenplay, based on Yukito Kishiro's magna series. The story is set in a 26th century dystopian future and follows an amnesiac cyborg -- played by Rosa Salazar -- who is rescued from a scrap heap and becomes a bounty hunter tracking down criminals.

The cast also includes Jackie Earle Haley, Eiza Gonzalez, Lana Condor, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein and Jennifer Connelly.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever