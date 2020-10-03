Jamie Foxx to return as Electro for Spider-Man 3

Jamie Foxx is reportedly in final talks to reprise his role as Electro in the upcoming film, Spider-Man 3.

If finalised, the actor will join Tom Holland, who will reprise his role of Spider-Man from previous instalments — Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

Foxx played the supervillain character in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, when actor Andrew Garfield was essaying the role of the iconic webslinger. Garfield, who made his debut with 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man, was later replaced by Holland after Sony Pictures struck a deal with Marvel Studios to share the character.

Holland first played Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and later appeared in several Avengers movies. Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man 3 will also mark the return of Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori.

The movie, which has a release date of December 17, 2021, will be produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever