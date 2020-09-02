Jamie Foxx to star in comedy series inspired by relationship with his daughter

Actor Jamie Foxx has been roped in to star in an upcoming Netflix comedy series titled 'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me'. According to Variety, the series is inspired by Foxx's relationship with his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

This is not the first time that the father-daughter duo has collaborated for a television project. They are currently seen together on the Fox competition series 'Beat Shazam', which Foxx hosts and on which Corinne serves as DJ.

The forthcoming series, helmed by Ken Whittingham, will also see stars including David Alan Grier, Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, and Jonathan Kite. Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez in significant roles.

Bentley Kyle Evans serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Foxx.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever