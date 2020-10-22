Jared Leto set to reprise Joker in upcoming Justice League series

Hollywood star Jared Leto is all set to return as the comicbook villain Joker.

Leto will reprise the classic DC antagonist in an upcoming series of "Justice League" by Zack Snyder. He has already played Joker in 2016's "Suicide Squad", has shot for additional footage for the Snyder Cut, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The project, officially titled "Zack Snyder's Justice League", is being overseen by HBO Max, and will air as a four-episode event series next year.

Shooting of the project is currently underway with Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Amber Heard, along with Leto. The rest of the cast hasn't been confirmed.

The film is Snyder's version of "Justice League", the 2017 superhero film he was forced to exit, and subsequently completed by Joss Whedon.

After Whedon stepped in to finish "Justice League", he had changed most of the movie.

Synder has previously directed "Man Of Steel" (2013) and "Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice" (2016) in the DC universe.

Previously, Snyder said that he will not be using a single shot from Whedon in his version of "Justice League". However, during JusticeCon's "Spotlight on Zack Snyder" panel, Synder shared that he will only be using the scenes he shot before leaving the project for a family emergency.

"There will be no chance on earth that I will use a shot prior or after I left the movie," Snyder said, adding: "I would destroy the movie, I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph."

"I literally would blow that thing up, if I thought for a second anything you see in this movie that reminds you of the theatrical release -- which again, famously, I literally have never seen -- would be because that was a thing that I had done, and was being borrowed for whatever, that Frankenstein's monster that you got in the theatre," he added.

