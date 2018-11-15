Jason Momoa-starrer Aquaman to release in India before the US

hollywood

Get ready to see him transform from the savage Dothraki king Khal Drogo (Game of Thrones) to the king of the oceans as the hunky Hollywood actor Jason Momoa plays Aquaman

Jason Momoa of Aquaman

With all the hoopla surrounding the release of King Khan's next Zero, looks like we have another "royal" making his way to theatres before Khan this year. Get ready to see him transform from the savage Dothraki king Khal Drogo (Game of Thrones) to the king of the oceans as the hunky Hollywood actor Jason Momoa plays Aquaman.

After catching a glimpse of him in Justice League last year, director James Wan is all set to present an action-packed adventure of Aquaman that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas. Releasing pan India on December 14, a week ahead of the US release, the film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be... a king.

Watch the trailer here



Leading man Jason Momoa's career has seen him essay roles ranging from being a Dothraki warlord to Conan the Barbarian, and to playing a desert-dwelling, cannibal dad, but in his opinion, Aquaman has been the toughest part he's ever played. "Aquaman is the hardest movie I’ve done in my life, physically, and I had two stunt doubles", he says. "Both of them got hurt, and so did I. The sheer amount of stunts and action in this was insane. You’re fighting in a 40-pound suit, and by the end, you’re in a soup of you... And I don’t like my soup!"

Delving further into what can be expected from the film, Momoa says, "You see his mother and father and him being a child and growing up and then being separated from his mother. He’s not accepted. If you’ve been told your whole life that you’re this chosen one, and then you’re treated as a half-breed and a piece of crap, you revolt against everything. Then, you get to see that man who is alone open up, and he has a lot to offer the world, and the world needs his beauty."

The film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu across cinemas in India in 3D & IMAX 3D. NVR Cinemas have acquired the theatrical rights of the film for a pan India release. The fans and audiences can expect a little surprise on November 16 in theatres as well. A special extended 5 minuter footage of Aquaman will also be played with the Eddie Redmayne-Jude Law-Johnny Depp fantasy extravaganza - Fantastic Beast: The Crimes of Grindelwald - the predecessor to the Harry Potter series.

The film also stars Amber Heard as Mera, a fierce warrior and Aquaman's ally throughout his journey; Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe as Vulko, council to the Atlantean throne; Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master, the present King of Atlantis; Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, King of the Atlantean tribe Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the vengeful Black Manta; and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman as Arthur's mom, Atlanna; as well as Ludi Lin as Captain Murk, Atlantean Commando; and Temuera Morrison as Arthur's dad, Tom Curry.

