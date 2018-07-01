Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar out of T20I series against England

Bumrah sustained an injury to his left thumb while fielding in the first Twenty20I against Ireland in Malahide on Wednesday, and thus will miss the three-match series in England

In a blow to India's preparations for the challenging tour of England, key pacer Jasprit Bumrah and off-spinner Washington Sundar were on Saturday ruled out of the Twenty20I series, starting Tuesday, due to injuries.

Bumrah sustained an injury to his left thumb while fielding in the first Twenty20I against Ireland in Malahide on Wednesday, and thus will miss the three-match series in England. Bumrah, though, is expected to be fit in time for the three-match ODI series that begins in Nottingham on July 12.

Sundar has been ruled out of the T20I series owing to a right ankle injury. He sustained this injury whilst playing football during India's first practice session in Malahide on Tuesday. Replacements will be named by the BCCI in due course, with Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar's names being talked up.

