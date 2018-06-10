Jeers for Gundogan annoy Germany boss Joachim Loew

Coach Loew was unhappy with the boos and jeers from German fans when Gundogan came on for the final 30 minutes in Leverkusen

Joachim Loew and Ilkay Gundogan

Joachim Loew has slammed Germany fans who booed Ilkay Gundogan during a 2-1 World Cup warm-up win over Saudi Arabia. Coach Loew was unhappy with the boos and jeers from German fans when Gundogan came on for the final 30 minutes in Leverkusen.

"The fact that a national player is booed like that helps nobody," he told broadcaster ARD. "What should Ilkay do now?" "He took a picture, okay, but he has addressed it with the press and underlined his support for German values.

"The topic has to be ticked off." Gundogan caused a political storm last month, along with Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, by meeting Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and handing over a Manchester City shirt signed to "my president".

