Jeff Bridges reveals he has been diagnosed with lymphoma

Oscar winning-actor Jeff Bridges has revealed that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma. It is a serious disease but the prognosis is good, he added.

"As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light," wrote Bridges on his verified Twitter account, referencing his character in the 1998 cult film, "The Big Lebowski.

"Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good," he added.

Bridges said he is "starting treatment" and promised to keep his followers up to date on his recovery.

The actor also thanked his well wishers. "I'm profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends," he wrote in another tweet.

"Thank you for your prayers and well wishes," he tweeted.

The 70-year-old actor is currently working on a series titled "The Old Man", where he stars as former intelligence officer David Chase. He also serves as an executive producer on the series scheduled to debut in 2021.

