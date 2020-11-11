Jeff Nichols to write and direct A Quiet Place 3 based on an idea by John Krasinski

The universe of A Quiet Place is expanding with Paramount Pictures reportedly working on a third film in the franchise. Jeff Nichols has been tapped to write and direct the third film, which is based on an original idea by John Krasinski. The Hollywood star co-wrote, starred and directed the original movie and returned to write and direct the sequel that was pushed from its March 20 release date due to the coronavirus pandemic. The sequel is now slated for release on April 23, 2021.

The details about the plot are still under the wraps but most likely will explore the themes similar to the 2018 movie, about a family trying to survive by staying quiet in a post-apocalyptic world roamed where monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing hunt people. Nichols is known for directing "Midnight Special", "Take Shelter" and "Mud and Loving".

Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will produce via Platinum Dunes alongside Krasinski via his Sunday Night banner with partner, Allyson Seeger, who serves as executive producer.

