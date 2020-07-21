Jennifer Aniston opens up on her friend's battle with COVID-19
Jennifer Aniston has urged everyone to wear masks, and cited the fight that a close friend of hers named Kevin is waging against Covid-19 as the reason.
This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real. â â We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask.â â Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages. PS this photo was taken in early April (he gave me permission to post!). Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers ðð¼â¤ï¸
Along with it, she put up a picture of Kevin in the hospital, battling the virus.
Aniston added: "Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages."
"PS this photo was taken in early April. Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers," she wrote.
Encouraging people to wear masks, she uploaded another image where she and her friend, actress Courteney Cox, are seen wearing similar masks.
I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. â â I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this ð¥° BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate ðð¼ â â If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask ð· and encourage those around you to do the same â¤ï¸
