Jennifer Aniston opens up on her friend's battle with COVID-19

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has urged everyone to wear masks, and cited the fight that a close friend of hers named Kevin is waging against Covid-19 as the reason. "This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real. We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this... if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask," she captioned the post.

Along with it, she put up a picture of Kevin in the hospital, battling the virus.

Aniston added: "Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages."

"PS this photo was taken in early April. Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers," she wrote.

Encouraging people to wear masks, she uploaded another image where she and her friend, actress Courteney Cox, are seen wearing similar masks.

