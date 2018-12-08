Jennifer Aniston says her marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux were 'very successful'

hollywood

In an interview with Elle for January 2019 issue of the magazine, the 49-year-old actor said the marriages ended because they all wanted to stay happy, instead of struggling with the relationship

Actor Jennifer Aniston believes her past marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux were "very successful". In an interview with Elle for January 2019 issue of the magazine, the 49-year-old actor said the marriages ended because they all wanted to stay happy, instead of struggling with the relationship.

"I don't feel a void. I really don't. My marriages, they've been very successful, in (my) personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn't exist within that arrangement anymore," Aniston said.

The "Friends" star got married Pitt in 2000 but they separated in 2005 after the actor got romantically involved with Angelina Jolie. She tied the knot with Theroux in 2015, after four years of dating. The two separated in February this year. Aniston said it would have been a "disservice" to life if she had chose to stay in a marriage out of "fear".

"Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you're doing your one life a disservice," the actor said.

"When the work has been put in and it doesn't seem that there's an option of it working, that's okay. That's not a failure. We have these cliches around all of this that need to be reworked and retooled, you know? Because it's very narrow-minded thinking," she added. Aniston, who is once again dating, said she has not given up on the prospect of expanding her family. "Some people are just built to be wives and have babies. I don't know how naturally that comes to me. Who knows what the future holds in terms of a child and a partnership.

With science and miracles, we can do things at different times than we used to be able to," she added. Aniston concluded by saying that she has "always been predominantly a happy person." "It's a glass-half-full kind of thing. Always being open. Allowing myself to feel what I feel. What brings me happiness? I have a great job. I have a great family. I have great friends. I have no reason to feel otherwise. If I did, I would need to go get an attitude shift, a perspective shift," she said.

