Jennifer Lopez reflects on her past relationship struggles

Unsuccessful relationships contribute to important chapters in life and American singer-actor Jennifer Lopez is not afraid to admit the reasons behind her past failed relationships.

"For me, the relationship journey has been very up and down. But it didn't have to do with anybody else but me 'it was about me figuring out me," the singer said during an interaction with Harper's Bazaar.

The 49-year-old said that in order to completely fall in love with somebody else, it is very important for people to first love their own selves, reports USA Today.

"Until you learn to love yourself, you can't completely love [someone else] in a way that is pure and true. Once you do that, you can have relationships that are based on love and respect, that are supportive and nourishing. There's an evolution there that had to happen for me. I feel like I'm in a better place now," the 'dinero' singer added.

The 'Second Act' actor is currently dating Yankees star, Alex Rodriguez. Lopez made her red carpet debut with Rodriguez in May 2017 at the Met Gala and the two have been inseparable ever since.

The two even spiked engagement speculation in 2018, when Lopez flashed a massive ring in a video posted by Alex Rodriguez on Instagram. However, pouring some cold water over the hot rumours, Lopez came out and clarified that we won't be hearing wedding bells anytime soon.

