Jennifer Lopez reschedules gig after NY blackout stops concert

Jennifer Lopez took decisive action following the cancellation of her concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday due to a widespread power outage in New York City. The actor-singer has announced that the show will take place today.

"A power outage won't stop Jennifer Lopez from completing two sold-out nights of her triumphant solo headlining tour at MSG," read a statement issued which explained that original tickets for the July 13 show will be honoured for the newly rescheduled performance date.

On Saturday, the singer was 30 minutes into her concert when the venue house lights came on and a Madison Square Garden staffer announced that the ground would have to be evacuated due to power outage. Lopez then wrote on social media, "I love you; I am so sorry that this happened in the middle of our moment. I'm going to get back to you as soon as I can with when we are going to reschedule the show."

The power outage crippled New York City on Saturday evening, leaving some people stranded as elevators stopped and subway services stalled. According to the New York Fire Department, the outage was caused by a transformer fire, leaving much of Rockefeller Centre and the Upper West Side powerless.

