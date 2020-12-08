Jeremy Renner finds his archer in Hailee Steinfeld

Jeremy Renner will be accompanied by actor Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee) for Disney+'s Hawkeye series spin-off, as per reports in international publication.

Renner will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Clint Barton — aka Hawkeye — who will become a mentor for Steinfeld's Bishop. If the show follows the comics, Barton will then hand Steinfeld his mantle.

The Conjuring's Vera Farmiga is reportedly involved to play Bishop's mother. Renner has already commenced sharing photos from the shoot on social media.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever