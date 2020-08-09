Jerry O'Connel's family time with wife Rebecca Romijn, kids

Actor Jerry O'Connell is having a fun time with family. The actor, who is married to actress Rebecca Romijn, has been learning viral online dances with their 11-year-old twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly, reports usmagazine.com.

"I have one daughter who just is… always, like, doing some sort of dance. And the other one is always doing a provocative dance. I do have to sort of watch what they're posting," he said.

The actor is also going to the beach in California. "When I had (my kids), I didn't think I would be spending this much time with them," he joked, adding: "I guess quarantine is the best of times and the worst of times. It's really sweet. I mean, I'm spending more time with my family than I ever could have imagined."

Quarantine, though, has been tough too for O'Connell, especially when it came to his marriage with Romijn.

"We've been married for 13 years, and the quarantine has not broken us," he said.

But when the pandemic began, "I was like, 'I'm not sure how, not only is our family going to make it, but can my marriage handle this?' And dare I say it's been kind of fun. We might just make it," he added.

