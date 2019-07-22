Jilted lover live-streams suicide on Facebook in Agra

crime

The victim also left a four-page suicide note, in which he apologised to his family for taking the extreme step and urged them to donate his organs

Agra: A 22-year-old jilted lover identified as Shyam Sikarwar live-streamed his suicide on Facebook from a temple in Raibha village in Agra as he was unable to come to terms with the fact that his girlfriend was engaged to another man. The victim also left a four-page suicide note, in which he apologised to his family for taking the extreme step and urged them to donate his organs.

As he had informed his family and friends, some of his Facebook friends witnessed the incident live. According to police reports, the incident took place on Saturday and Shyam Sikarwar, was found hanging inside the temple premises by the local residents.

In the four-minute-long video, Sikarwar asked the police authorities not to take any action against anyone while he requested his family members to put a few pictures of his corpse on his Facebook account. "I miss her and cannot live without her. I cannot bear the fact that she is getting married to someone else. The stress of losing her has affected me so much that I lost my job," he said in the suicide note.

Ajay Kaushal, station house officer of Achhnera, said, "The victim's body was found hanging inside the temple premises by residents. During the probe, we found out that the victim was unemployed and depressed because the girl he was in love with was getting married to someone else. We have conducted the autopsy and handed over his body to his family." The victim's family have deactivated his Facebook profile.

