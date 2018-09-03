Jilted lover stabs woman to death, injures her mother

crime

Shakil Khan entered the house of Mohammad Shahid where his wife Akhtar Bano (45) and daughter Khushnasiba Bano (21) were present Sunday evening, they said

Representational Image

22-year-old jilted lover stabbed to death a woman and also injured her mother when she tried to protect her daughter in their house, police said Monday.

Shakil Khan entered the house of Mohammad Shahid where his wife Akhtar Bano (45) and daughter Khushnasiba Bano (21) were present Sunday evening, they said.

He stabbed Khushnasiba and when her mother tried to protect her, he stabbed Akhtar also, the police said.

Khushnasiba succumbed to her injuries at the SMS hospital, while her mother is undergoing treated and stated to be out of danger now, police said.



"Shakil and Khushnasiba were known to each other for some time. Shakil wanted to marry Khushnasiba but she had denied and therefore he was annoyed with her," Station House Officer of the Galta gate police station, Dharmraj Chaudhary said on Monday.

After the incident, the accused escaped but he was caught Sunday night and was placed under arrest, the police said.

In a similar case, a woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Sanjay Nagar locality of Baradari area, police said Monday. Shalini Lodhi (20) was killed on Sunday by her husband Rahul against whom she had lodged a dowry harassment complaint about three months ago, they said.

The accused was pressuring Shalini to withdraw the case and as she did not listen to him, Shalini was killed, the deceased's family members alleged. The accused is also alleged to have attacked Shalini's younger sister, who is receiving treatment at a hospital. Police is probing the matter and are trying to arrest the accused.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates