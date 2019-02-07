Jilted nurse attacks doctor with acid inside court premises

crime

Tirupati: In what can be called as a shocking incident, a jilted nurse threw acid on a 35-year-old doctor inside court premises, however, the doctor narrowly escaped with minor injuries. The nurse also allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming it, said police on Thursday.

The alleged incident occurred when the doctor, working in a private hospital, came to court in connection with a family dispute.

The nurse had developed personal enmity towards the doctor after they parted ways from a hospital where they worked together earlier, they said.

The nurse, who was aware of his visit, had covered her head and face with a cloth and threw the acid contained in a bottle at the doctor in the court premises, police said.

Police took her into custody and admitted her to a government hospital suspecting that she might have had consumed the rest of the acid after the attack.

The condition of the nurse and the doctor is said to be stable.

In another similar incident, a young man was arrested on Sunday on a charge of stabbing and injuring a minor girl and her mother in east Delhi after his marriage proposal was turned down. Police said accused Ashu, 24, of Viswas Nagar, visited the girl's house in Krishna Nagar on Saturday night and tried to persuade her to elope with him. When she refused, he beat her up and stabbed her.

(With inputs from PTI)

