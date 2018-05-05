Joe Root dismissed for duck at first County Championship

England Test captain Joe Root was dismissed for a golden duck on his first County Championship appearance of the season for Yorkshire yesterday.



England Test captain Joe Root was dismissed for a golden duck on his first County Championship appearance of the season for Yorkshire yesterday. The right-hander edged his first ball from Essex paceman Sam Cook to former England skipper Alastair Cook at first slip. Yorkshire eventually folded up for 50 with only Gary Ballance managing to score in double digit (22). Essex, in reply, posted 142.

Electing to bat against the champions at Chelmsford, Yorkshire also lost Harry Brook (0), Adam Lyth (0) and India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara (9) to slip to 11 for four. Australia seamer Peter Siddle snared three scalps while Sam Cook completed his five-wicket haul.

