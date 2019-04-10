Joe Russo explains Captain Marvel's stylish look from Avengers: Endgame

hollywood

"Avengers: Endgame" co-director Joe Russo has given a clarification regarding the overly styled-up look of Brie Larson's Captain Marvel from the much-awaited film. Both the character and Larson have attracted criticism from the fans on social media with the highly stylised look of Captain Marvel from the recently shared footage of Avengers: Endgame.

Joe, however, said Larson shot "Endgame" before she started filming her solo film and therefore she experimented a number of times with her look.

"This was Brie's first time playing the character. She (filmed Avengers: Endgame) before she filmed 'Captain Marvel', and I think she was experimenting with what the character was. And those were the choices that she and her hair and makeup team had made," he told SlashFilm.

"I think as she started to gain a deeper understanding of the character, especially as she approached her own movie, she started to make different choices and as an artist she should be afforded that right to make whatever choice that she wants to make," he added. "Avengers: Endgame" releases worldwide on April 26.

