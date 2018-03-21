Joe Russo: Thanos and Thor to have most screen time in Avengers: Infinity War

Joe Russo said that the fans will see Norse god Thor and villain Thanos the most in Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War has an army of superheroes fighting the intergalactic villain Thanos and now the directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, have revealed which of the two characters will have the maximum screen time in the film. Joe said that the fans will see Norse god Thor and villain Thanos the most in the upcoming film. Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, has been teased in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2012's Avengers.

About Thanos, Joe Russo said, "He was a threat but he was not developed in any way up to this point. Thanos has an incredible amount of screen time in this film, in a lot of ways I would say it's his movie. Our job when we make these films -- and what we feel is important to us -- is to surprise the audience.

"We wanted to tell a story that they weren't expecting, and the story is told from the point of view of a villain, which I think is also really unique and risky for a commercial film... I think this is a market where the audience really enjoys innovation and disruption, and we want to do something innovative in this space," Russo said in an interview with Fandango.

He also told the website that from the Avengers: Infinity War, fans should prepare themselves to see a lot of Chris Hemsworth's character of Thor. "I think you'll find that Thor has a really interesting arc in the film. He hasn't been at the forefront of other Avengers movies but he certainly has a very important role in this film. So I'll say, Thanos and Thor."

