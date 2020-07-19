Joey Lawrence files for divorce from wife Chandie of nearly 15 years

American actor Joey Lawrence and his wife Chandie are separating after nearly 15 years of marriage. According to Page Six, The 44-year-old musician filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, reported TMZ.

The 'Blossom' actor and Chandie tied the knot at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida in 2005. The couple shares two daughters -- 14-year-old Charleston and 10-year-old Liberty.

Joey does not have any pictures of his soon-to-be ex-wife on social media, but he posted a sweet tribute to their girls on Father's Day. He wrote in June, "My reason for life. My greatest blessings. Being the father of these two amazing, strong, powerful young ladies (and Of course my son is pictured there in the middle..lol) has brought more joy and happiness into my life than I ever could have imagined. God bless all the fathers out there who enjoy and share the same blessing of being a Dad. Our job as fathers is unparalleled and literally the most important and meaningful responsibility we ever could have."

In 2002, Joey wed his first wife, Michelle Vella, however, they divorced after three years, and had no children together. A representative for Joey did not immediately return a request for comment.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever