John Cena reveals what advice he received from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

John Cena, just like The Rock, or Dwayne Johnson, whatever you prefer, made a staggering career in professional wrestling before marching towards Hollywood. The wrestler turned actor now gears up for Fast and Furious 9, a franchise associated with the latter. And talking about the same on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cena revealed what advice he got from Johnson.

He said, "He gave me a piece of advice that still rings in my ears as he said it yesterday. I don't even know if he knows this was such sage advice. He just turned to me as smooth and casual as he does with everything he says, and in such an inspirational tone, as with everything he does, he was like, 'Just be yourself, man'. That's why they asked you there in the first place."

He added, "The message always be authentically yourself has struck with me, and created the opportunity I have. Look at the video right here:

The Fast and Furious franchise is one of the most successful and popular ones in India and Hollywood. And this is a brand that has been powered and fueled further by Johnson's star power. Alas, the joy of watching Cena and him together on the celluloid won't be fulfilled as he's not a part of the ninth film of the franchise.

For all those who have been religiously following WWE, Cena and The Rock's rivalry began in 2011, and the two had one of the most anticipated matches of all time at Wrestlemania 28, where The People's Champ pinned The Champ. A year later in 2013, at Wrestlemania 29, Cena overpowered The Rock to become the WWE Champion. And who can forget the unexpected reunion at Wrestlemania 32, when Cena made a shocking return from his injury to save him from the Wyatt Family?

They don't make men like them anymore. WWE will never see wrestlers like Cena and The Rock again. This is perhaps the only case when history will never repeat itself!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates