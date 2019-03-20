John David Washington joins Christopher Nolan's next film

Published: Mar 20, 2019, 13:01 IST | PTI

The Christopher Nolan film is described as an "event film", although any other specifics including title and plot are currently under wraps

John David Washington. Pic/AFP

BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington is set to star in Christopher Nolan's next directorial venture. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan will also produce along with his partner Emma Thomas.

The project was described as an "event film", although any other specifics including title and plot are currently under wraps. Warner Bros earlier announced that Nolan's upcoming untitled film will open in IMAX on July 17, 2020.

Washington, known for starring in HBO's Ballers, is also the son of veteran actor Denzel Washington. Nolan's last release was World War II drama Dunkirk, which won three Academy Awards and earned the filmmaker his first best director Oscar nod.

